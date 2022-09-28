Mississippi National Guard deploys to Florida to aid in hurricane recovery

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Members of the Mississippi National Guard will help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

Governor Tate Reeves says 20 soldiers and airmen will go on the response missions.

The 111th Aviation Regiment based in Meridian and the 255th Air Control Squadron in Gulfport are the two chosen locations to deploy.

Reeves says the state of Florida requested the assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

Ian made landfall this afternoon on the west coast of Florida as a Category four hurricane with winds up to 150 miles per hour.

For 24/7 updates and news, follows us on Facebook and Twitter