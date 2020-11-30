Mississippi passes a pandemic milestone on Monday

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi passes another pandemic milestone today setting the record for the most confirmed COVID-19 patients in Mississippi hospitals.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says there are 1,008 people that are confirmed to have the virus in hospitals throughout the state.

There are another 107 patients that are suspected of having COVID-19.

Dobbs says this new hospitalization surge is before an anticipated increase after the Thanksgiving holiday.

He tweeted “This is truly serious. Protect yourselves and your family now.”

The most recent numbers on the health department’s website shows a limited number of I.C.U. beds available in the Golden Triangle.

Statewide the number is only 149.

Obviously, not all I.C.U. beds are being occupied by COVID patients.