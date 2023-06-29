Mississippi passes law banning TikTok from state-operated networks

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – The time is up for TikTok on college campuses.

A new Mississippi law is shutting down the popular app on all state-operated networks.

This takes effect on July 1.

Administrators at Mississippi State are making sure students, visitors, and all staff are aware the app will be blocked.

Students and instructors can use TikTok on their personal devices like phones and computers, as long as they are not connected to the MSU network.

Nationally, the Chinese-owned and based company has about 150 million American users.

Allegations that personal and government data can be accessed through the app and misused have led several states including Mississippi to pass laws blocking the app.

