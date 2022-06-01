Mississippi Primary Elections absentee voting ends Saturday

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – There may not be a lot on the ballot, but there’s a lot on the line.

Mississippi’s Primary Elections are less than a week away. And area Circuit Clerks want to make sure that you are ready.

Up for grabs are the party nominations for the U.S. House of Representatives.

In-person voting will be next Tuesday, June 7th from 7 AM until 7 PM, but if you’re planning on voting by absentee, you only have until this Saturday.

Lowndes County Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale reminds those wanting to vote absentee that they can come by the office between 8 AM until 5 PM through Friday, and Saturday from 8 AM until Noon.

The deadline for in-person absentee voting is this Saturday at Noon.

Barksdale also reminds voters who have moved since the last election that they will need to update their registration.