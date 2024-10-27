Mississippi Public Service Commissioners host Nuclear Summit

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Public Service Commissioners hosted its Nuclear Summit.

The purpose was to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss the future of nuclear energy in Mississippi and its role in the state’s energy landscape.

The free event included speakers and gave attendees a more comprehensive understanding of the current state of nuclear in Mississippi.

This includes the innovative technologies and the benefits and challenges the state faces.

The commissioners say this event served as a platform for meaningful dialogue about the state’s future in nuclear energy.

“Sometimes, your now, people have negative thoughts about nuclear and we just keep reminding them, our aircraft carriers and our submarines have been operating on nuclear for many, many years now, and have a stellar reliability record too,” said Chris Brown, Northern District Mississippi Public Commissioner. “So, a lot of that technology is the same that we’re talking about today. One of those companies is making some small modular reactors or some microreactors. So, it’s not new technology, its tried and true. It’s going to keep our rates low and keep our energy very reliable. So, that’s our goal. Again, we now Mississippians work hard for their money, and every dollar that we can save in electricity or utility bills is a dollar they’ll have to spend on their family.”

The event was Tuesday, October 22, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the MPSC Courtroom in the historic Wookfolk Building in Jackson.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.