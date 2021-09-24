Mississippi ranks number one nationwide in obesity rates

A CDC study discovered that all 50 states have soared in obesity rates over the past two decades

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- On a national scale, Mississippi ranks last in a lot of categories but the Magnolia State is number one in obesity rates. 2020 data from the CDC shows Mississippi with an obesity rate of 39.7% compared to Colorado’s 24.2% which ranks at the bottom of the list. The CDC’s study says that no state was over 25% before the year 2 thousand and no state was above 35% before 2012.

Across the country, obesity levels vary by race, income, location, and education. Typically, adults with lower incomes are more likely to be obese. Blacks had the highest rate of obesity at just under 50% followed by Latinos, Whites, then Asians. Rural areas had higher obesity rates compared to urban areas. Adults with less education were also more likely to have obesity.

In 2020 over 70% of adults were considered obese.