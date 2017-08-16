Mississippi Receives New Supply Of Lethal Injection Drugs

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi prison officials say they have obtained new supplies of execution drugs.

Thomas Loden Jr.
Source: MDOC

 

That could allow the state to carry out lethal injections after some other drugs expired. The state said in court papers Monday that Mississippi’s new execution secrecy law should block death row inmates from finding out too much about the state’s death penalty plans. Among things the state wants a federal judge to protect is a drug supplier’s identity and any clues in other documents about who that supplier might be. Attorney General Jim Hood told The Associated Press in June that he hopes to ask the Mississippi Supreme Court to set execution dates for Richard Jordan and Thomas Loden Jr. this year. Mississippi hasn’t executed anyone since 2012, in part because of legal challenges and drug shortages.

0 Comments for this article
