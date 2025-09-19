Mississippi reports jobs at a record number for August

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi is reporting a record number of jobs in August.

Governor Tate Reeves said the state’s total non-farm employment stands at just over $1.2 million jobs.

Mississippi also ranked second in the country for household income growth in 2024.

Reeves credits record private sector investment and higher wages.

The governor’s office reports that since Reeves took office, more than $41 billion in private sector investment has been announced.

