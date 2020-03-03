Mississippi seeks abortion ban for race, sex, genetic error

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s Republican-controlled Legislature is trying to restrict the reasons women may seek abortion.

This comes after federal courts blocked time limitations the state tried to set the past two years.

- Advertisement -

A bill that passed a House committee Tuesday would ban abortion based on the race, sex or genetic abnormality of the fetus. The only exception would be for a medical emergency.

The Guttmacher Institute is a research group that supports abortion rights.

It says nine states have banned abortion based on sex, two have banned it based on race and two have banned it when the fetus might have a genetic anomaly.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)