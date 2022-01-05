Mississippi sets new daily record with COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi sets a new daily COVID-19 case record with more than 6,500 people testing positive.

The state department of health is reporting 6,592 new cases.

That is the new positive test since the old record was set last year on August 20th with 5,048 cases.

742 people are hospitalized with the virus. That is the most since September 22nd.

145 patients are currently in I.C.U.’s across the state.

Since November, data on the department of health’s website shows a sharp increase in cases in females and African-Americans.

1.4 million Mississippians are fully vaccinated or about 49% of the state.

Choctaw and Itawamba Counties have the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated residents.