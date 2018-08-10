Mississippi sheriff faces federal charges, arrested by FBI

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A north Mississippi sheriff is on the other side of law facing federal charges after being arrested by the FBI Friday.

Tallahatchie Sheriff, William Brewer was arrested on federal narcotics and trafficking and extortion charges, according to William C. Lamar, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi, and Christopher Freeze, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Mississippi

The 58 year old Oakland man is charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and extortion and bribery under color of official right.

A criminal complaint was brought to the Northern District of Mississippi.

If convicted, Brewer faces 20 years in prison on each count, along with fines anywhere from $250,000 to $1 million on each count.

He’s custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

His preliminary and detention hearings are set for August 14th at the Federal Courthouse in Oxford.