Mississippi Sheriff’s Association collecting water for Jackson residents

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement across the state is taking their protect and serve motto up a notch.

The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is asking sheriffs in the state to collect water for Jackson residents.

Now, many agencies like the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department are making room to collect as many bottles as possible.

Churches and organizations can also give to the cause.

“We are asking citizens of Lowndes County if they would like to contribute to this program. They can come by the sheriff’s department and drop off a case of water here. We’ll collect it here and then we’ll transport it down to Jackson on September 9th and distribute it out to the citizens of Jackson who are in of water down there,” Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Lowndes County.

The Caledonia Water Department is also accepting water donations through September 8th.