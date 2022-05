Mississippi Speaker issues statement in response to Governor’s remarks on national TV

[PRESS RELEASE – Office of Rep. Philip Gunn]

Jackson, Miss. – Governor Reeves’ recent interviews have caused confusion

regarding the future of contraceptives in Mississippi after a ruling on the Dobbs

case. However, the scaremongering on the left intended to make pro-life states

look extreme won’t work. Rest assured, The Mississippi House of Representatives

would not move legislation banning contraceptives.