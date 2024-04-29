Mississippi State baseball back in top 25, ranked No. 16

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State baseball vaulted back into D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings Monday, coming in at No. 16.

The move comes after a successful weekend at then-No. 11 Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs won the series, taking two of three games in Nashville. MSU has won seven of its last eight games.

New @d1baseball Week 11 Top 25: Coastal Carolina and Oregon drop out while Mississippi State rejoins the rankings and Utah enters the Top 25 for the first time in the history of these rankings! pic.twitter.com/3aFcFjXjoX — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) April 29, 2024

Mississippi State’s recent hot streak has put it a position to achieve the program’s main goal: host a regional.

“It pushes you into a better spot,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “We want to be a one seed when it comes down to it.”

The Bulldogs now sit at 12-9 in SEC play with just three weekend series left in the regular season. MSU will host Alabama, then travel to Arkansas and finish out with Missouri at home.

“What’s ahead of us — it’s not an easy road,” Lemonis said. “But it’s going to be us getting out there and competing our tails off.”

MSU’s next game is against Ole Miss on Wednesday in Jackson.