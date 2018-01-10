Mississippi State Baseball Fan Day, Cowbell Yell Dates Made Official

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) – As the excitement builds leading up to Opening Day in Hattiesburg, Mississippi State baseball has announced the dates and additional information for Fan Day and Cowbell Yell.

Fan Day is set for Sunday, Feb. 11 and will take place in the Palmeiro Center on campus, adjacent to Dudy Noble Field and Humphrey Coliseum. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m., with the event to run from 4-6 p.m. The event will follow women’s basketball’s 1 p.m. game against Kentucky, which will result in basketball parking restrictions remaining in place until the game concludes.

Two days later on Tuesday, Feb. 13, Cowbell Yell will also take place on the MSU campus at 6 p.m. More information, including a specific location for the event will be announced closer to the event date.

For Cowbell Yell, the first 1,000 students will get a FREE 2018 ‘Dudes’ t-shirt, and is the event where they can come to join the ‘Dudes’ for the 2018 season, and hear from the team and Coach Cannizaro.

A variety of Maroon Memories will be available to enhance your Fan Day and Cowbell Yell experiences, including early entry, front of the line passes, and more. The full menu of Memories will go live for purchase on Monday, February 5th.

Fans can get a chance to meet the 2018 Diamond Dawgs at the Opening Night Banquet on January 13.