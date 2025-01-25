Mississippi State Baseball is ready to get back to Winning Ways

The Bulldogs will start the season ranked 18th in the AP Poll

STARKVILLE, MS- Mississippi State Baseball has a different feel to this year’s team. Whether it’s the return of Stone Simmons, the addition of Ace Reece, or the anticipation of a very successful season on the horizon, the Bulldogs are ready to get back to playing at The Dude for 2025.

This season’s squad is a mix of the new and old; compiling veteran transfers to pair with Bulldog veterans. With so much roster turnover, head coach Chris Lemonis will have to trust the process with some new faces in town.

“I think sometimes a new player has to figure out a little bit what’s going on out there every day playing in front of the biggest and best crowd in college baseball,” Lemonis said. “You gotta learn how to control your breathing and handle a little failure at times, but having some of those older guys along can really, really help.”

