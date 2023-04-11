Mississippi State Department of Health selects UMMC as state burn center

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center is now a state burn center.

The Mississippi State Department of Health made the designation.

Health leaders must review an application for the status and visit the hospital to see if it meets the standards of care.

UMMC is the state’s only Level One trauma center and will have a care team in place for emergency medicine, surgery, therapy, and critical care needs.

One of the Medical Center’s goals for the burn center is to earn accreditation from the American Burn Association.

