Mississippi State football completes epic comeback, defeat #17 Auburn

Bulldogs pull off largest comeback victory in program history

AUBURN, Ala. (MSU Football) – Mississippi State won the coin toss and deferred. Auburn received the opening kickoff. MSU’s game captain was WR Austin Williams . WR Christian Ford made his first career start.

Today marks MSU’s largest comeback victory in program history. MSU trailed by as many as 25 points (3-28, 6:10, 2nd) and scored 26 unanswered points to take a 29-28 lead in the fourth quarter. MSU scored 40 unanswered points and outscored Auburn 33-6 in the second half. Previous largest comeback: 20 points vs. Louisiana Tech (Sept. 4, 2021), trailed with 13:11 remaining in the fourth quarter. Mike Leach has now won four road or neutral site games against AP-ranked opponents, tying Emory Bellard for the school record. He has five career ranked victories at MSU, which ranks fourth among all Bulldog head coaches.

Leach needed just 22 games to reach five ranked wins, making him the fastest MSU coach to do so. Completed passes to 10 different receivers, marking the fifth time this year that 10 or more receivers had a catch. Four different receivers scored a touchdown. Six receivers totaled 40 or more yards. Scored touchdowns on six of its final eight drives. State’s 98-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter was its longest scoring drive of the season and longest in the two seasons under head coach Mike Leach .

Longest scoring drive since a 99-yard touchdown drive against Samford on Oct. 29, 2016. Threw for 415 yards, marking the 14th 400-yard passing game in program history and seventh under Mike Leach . MSU had just five total 400-yard passing games in the previous 312 games prior to Leach’s arrival.

Today marked the 13th time State has passed for 300 or more yards under Leach.

State has thrown 30 passing touchdowns this season, which is third in MSU single-season history. No. 2: 31 in 2014.

The Bulldog offense is now 41-for-46 (89.1 percent, 32 TD, 9 FG) in the red zone this season. 7-for-8 today (6 TD, 1 FG). MSU has broken the school record with 412 completions this season. Previous: 373 in 2020. Completed 12 passes for 15 or more yards, including four for 20 or more.

Added two runs for 20-plus yards, which were the Bulldogs’ longest rushes of the year.