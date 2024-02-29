Mississippi State freshman Josh Hubbard continues to shine on biggest stage

Starkville, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State’s five-game winning streak was snapped by No. 16 Kentucky on Tuesday night. A floater with .05 seconds left by freshman Reed Sheppard clinched the win for the Wildcats, but Bulldogs freshman Josh Hubbard continues to be a big reason why Mississippi State is a projected NCAA Tournament team according to ESPN.

Hubbard had 34 points (his second consecutive 30-plus point game) and seven three-pointers, including three in the final minute to get his team back into the game.

“There’s a lot of trust. He’s proven and we don’t look at him as a freshman but a darn near veteran guy,” Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith said. “We have high expectations for him and he has a lot of high expectations for himself. His resume speaks for itself and it goes to show how great of a player he is.”

“There’s not a moment that he fears and he loves to have the ball in his hands,” head coach Chris Jans said. “He’s very confident.”

MSU (19-9, 8-7 in SEC play) returns to action Saturday when the Bulldogs visit No. 11 Auburn. That game tips off at 3 on ESPN2.