Mississippi State Geosciences opens new weather station on MSU campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A daily weather report is just steps away from the Starkville Partnership School.

Tucked away inside a large cabinet, this interactive weather station was designed and created by instructors with Mississippi State Geosciences.

Young scientists can monitor daily conditions using a thermometer, a rain gauge, barometer along with other tools for measuring weather and weather data.

Instructor and Department Head Dr. John Rodgers says learning about weather means learning about the world around us.

“It’s important for many reasons. For one it is important that the students understand about the weather, earth atmosphere and sciences, how they interact with society and so by being able to come out here, they are able to get a better understanding of weather and how weather data is connected and it is good for them to be able to understand weather to relate things like weather forecasting,” said Dr. John Rodgers, Department Head Geosciences

The station is based on one at the Tremont Institute in the Smoky Mountains.