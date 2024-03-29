Mississippi State HC Jeff Lebby says freshman WR Braylon Burnside has been impressive

Four-star Mississippi State freshman receiver Braylon Burnside, out of Starkville high school, has impressed the Bulldogs’ coaching staff so far through spring ball.

Head coach Jeff Lebby says there’s a real chance that Burnside ends up contributing right away.

“He’s a guy who has got some natural football IQ. He’s naturally a tough kid and has a strong body,” Lebby said. “He’s having fun and I love to see that because a lot of times you bring in kids who are 18 and overwhelmed. Stonka is finding ways to have fun, enjoy his teammates and get better every day.”