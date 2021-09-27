Mississippi State HC Mike Leach: Big plays ‘haunt us’

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State football dropped its second straight game on Saturday when the Bulldogs fell to LSU 28-25.

Mike Leach’s team trailed the Tigers 21-3 in the second half, fought all the way back to make it a three-point game late but couldn’t complete the comeback. MSU’s defense gave up two touchdowns of 58 yards or more and also allowed a 41-yard score. Mike Leach wants to see improvement on that side of the ball.

“Big plays haunt us,” Leach said. ” We need to get better at safety whether we need to simplify something or what, they can’t miss what they’ve been missing. I want to see our front get home a bit more. We do some good things but it needs to be an every play deal. We’re similar offensively and defensively. We put together plays, we just need to finish the drives.”

MSU visits #15 Texas A&M on Saturday at 6 PM.