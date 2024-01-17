Mississippi State HC Sam Purcell reacts to Geno Auriemma’s comments about Lauren Park-Lane

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- UCONN legendary head women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma was discussing the new landscape of college sports after the Huskies’ win over St. Johns this weekend. Mississippi State guard Lauren Park-Lane, who transferred to the Bulldogs after a successful four-year stint at Seton Hall, came up.

“It’s unfortunate because at a school like St. John’s, maybe, in women’s basketball where some of the teams in our league, you know, you’ve got a player that’s really, really, really, really good that you coached the hell out of and you just made them who they are. It happened at Seton Hall last year,” Auriemma said.

“That kid goes ‘Yeah, well I think I can make more money somewhere else.’ “Well, you wouldn’t have been this good if it wasn’t for your coaching staff that you have right now. So, again, it becomes just a transaction.”

Mississippi State head women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell met with the media today and discussed Auriemma’s comments. His points included that an athlete who goes to a university for four years should have the right to transfer. Purcell also argued that the NCAA puts rules in place to protect student-athletes like Lauren who, in his opinion, define what is great about college athletics.

“I don’t think this needs to be an attack on Geno. Some of his comments were just a generalization,” Purcell said at his weekly press conference on Wednesday. “I think it was the feedback that social media provides. Where other people assumed and got involved and I am here to stand up today because if you want to assume about anything, I will assume to make sure you don’t talk about my kids. More importantly, I have her back and make sure we share the right story of who she is as a person and that’s what it is.”

The Bulldogs host Tennessee on Thursday at 4 pm. You can watch it on the SEC Network.