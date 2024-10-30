Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans says there’s ‘no pressure’ heading into 2024-25 season

Mississippi State men’s basketball returns to the hardwood on Monday when the Bulldogs open up the 2024-25 slate at home against West Georgia.

Chris Jans’ first two years in Starkville were a success. The Bulldogs advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s First Four in 2023 and made it to the first round as a No. 8 seed this past season.

This year, big names like Josh Hubbard and Cam Matthews return, so does that mean there’s pressure surrounding the program?

“We don’t feel any pressure at all,” Jans said. “I don’t and if they do they haven’t told me. We’re not ranked in the top 25 or anywhere else that I’ve seen. I know the league will be really good but we haven’t been overhyped at all. We’re focused on playing as a team, figuring out who we are.”

You can watch the Bulldogs’ opener on SEC Network+.