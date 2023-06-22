Mississippi State names new campus police chief, assistant chief

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University named its new police chief and assistant chief.

Kenneth Rogers will lead the department. The next in line is Assistant Chief Brian Locke.

Former Chief Vance Rice is now the Chief Safety Officer at Oklahoma State University.

Rogers was appointed as interim chief after Rice left in February.

The new MSU PD administration begins their roles on July 1.

