Mississippi State offering another $8.9 million for students with exceptional financial needs due to COVID-19

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State announced Thursday that it is now offering $8.9 million in federal funding for students directly impacted by COVID-19.

“Honestly, I couldn’t even count them,” said MSU student Dorian Coles when asked about the number of students he knows who are struggling because of the pandemic.

The school secured the $8.9 million through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. The money is meant for students experiencing exceptional financial needs or emergency costs.

“(Emergency costs) could include tuition, housing, food, health care, childcare,” said Financial Aid Director Dr. Paul McKinney.

Dr. McKinney said they first emailed eligible students about the available money a week before making the announcement, along with a link on how to apply.

It has been just over a year since COVID-19 hit Mississippi and plenty of students at State are still reeling from its effects.

Coles says it is something he has experienced firsthand.

“Some out-of-pocket expenses I would have easily been able to pay for with my previous job but because hours have been cut, I’m not there as much so I’m not able to actually provide for myself as much,” he said.

Bully’s Closet and Pantry provides free food and personal items for MSU students. Dr. Regina Hyatt, State’s Vice President of Student Affairs, says they opened just in time.

“Every semester since our initial opening in 2020 has seen an increased number of students who are utilizing the services of Bully’s closet and pantry,” she said.

Dr. McKinney said student struggles have run the gamut when asked about the various roadblocks COVID has created.

“Some of them have had transportation issues, especially during the pandemic,” he said. “Some of them have wanted or needed to go back home to take care of their loved ones.”

Dr. McKinney believes this money is even more accessible for students than the funds previously offered through the first CARES Act.

“Whether mom or dad are paying the tuition or students are paying the tuition,” he clarified. “If they’ve incurred some emergency costs because of the pandemic, they need to go online and complete that online application.”

Coles says he has already turned in his application and encourages fellow Bulldogs to do the same.

“Hopefully, all of us can get some relief and continue to be able to provide for ourselves, our families and continue our education here at Mississippi State,” Coles said. “Just continue to live life all the time that struggle to get through this pandemic.”

Dr. McKinney says they will need to see how many qualified applications they receive before determining the amount of the nearly $9 million each student will get. Once that is done, he said the school will start getting the money to students by the end of March.