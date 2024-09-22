Mississippi State QB Blake Shapen to miss rest of 2024 season due to shoulder injury

Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen suffered a shoulder injury in the Bulldogs’ 45-28 loss to Florida that will require season-ending surgery. Through three games for Mississippi State this year, Shapen has thrown for 834 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception.

Head coach Jeff Lebby released the following statement:

“We’re all hurting for Blake after this unfortunate news. Blake is the ultimate competitor and teammate and an unquestioned leader in our program. I know he will work incredibly hard to come back stronger than ever, and he will continue to serve as a team leader from the sidelines. We will support Blake every step of the way during his recovery process and explore all options to help him seek a medical hardship waiver to regain his lost year of eligibility.”

True freshman Michael Van Buren replaced Shapen and was 7/7 for 76 yards. The Bulldogs (1-3) visit No. 1 Texas in Austin next weekend.