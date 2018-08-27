Mississippi State QB Fitzgerald Suspended Week One

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead announced in his press conference that quarterback Nick Fitzgerald is suspended for Saturday’s season opener against Stephen F. Austin.

Moorhead said the suspension comes from a violation of team rules back in March of 2018.

“[Nick Fitzgerald] understands, and I think it goes back to he has the vote of the team, and he was elected captain,” Moorhead said, “I think Nick is about the right things, and will respond to this the right way.”

Moorhead also said defensive lineman Cory Thomas will be suspended for Saturday’s game, and offensive lineman Michael Story remains suspended indefinitely.

Sophomore quarterback Keytaon Thompson will start in Fitzgerald’s place.

Kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium, Saturday, is set for 6:30 PM, with the game airing on ESPNU.