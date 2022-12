Mississippi State signing day recap

Mississippi State football received 25 letters of intent on National Signing Day as well as two transfers. Fourteen of the letters of intent are from players in Mississippi. Head coach Zach Arnett made it clear in his introductory press conference that in-state recruiting is a priority. The Bulldogs have the 26th-ranked class according to 247 Sports.

Isaac Smith, safety, Itawamba, MS

Creed Whittemore, athlete, Gainesville, FL

Leon Bell, offensive tackle, Kilgore, TX

Chris Parson, quarterback, Brentwood, TN

Brice Pollock, cornerback, Snellville, GA

Ty Jones, linebacker, Bay Springs, MS

Caleb Bryant, defensive lineman, Vicksburg, MS

Zay Alexander, offensive tackle, Tupelo, MS

Justin Brown, wide receiver, Murfreesboro, TN

Tabias Hinton, linebacker, Hattiesburg, MS

Joseph Head, edge rusher, Lexington, MS

Seth Davis, running back, Katy, TX

Luke Evans, cornerback, Hollywood, FL

Amari Smith, offensive guard, Brookhaven, MS

Jaylen Aborom, cornerback, Hattiesburg, MS

Kelley Jones, safety, Clarksdale, MS

Gabriel Moore, defensive lineman, Louisville, MS

Nakai Poole, wide receiver, Norcross, GA

Malik Ellis, offensive tackle, Laurel, MS

Jacoby Bellazar, wide receiver, Summit, MS

Jeffery Pittman, running back, Raymond, MS

Eric Taylor, defensive lineman, Summit, MS

Zakari Tillman, linebacker, Florence, MS

Jayden Hobson, offensive tackle, Tuscaloosa AL

Keelan Crimmins, punter, Australia