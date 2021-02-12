Mississippi State University celebrates Arbor Day by planting trees

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – Trees play a vital role in everyone’s life, whether it’s your job or your health.

Today, Mississippi State celebrated Arbor Day by planting trees.

Campus leaders were there as the student chapter of the Society of American Foresters and scholarship winners planted oak, elm, and hickory trees.

They were planted around the center of campus and at the MSU – Starkville-Oktibbeha Partnership School.

Organizers believe the celebration sends a strong message and commitment to the forestry industry.

“Celebrate the importance of trees in our daily life. Trees help provide shelter. They give us even the oxygen that we breathe, and we are proud of the role we play as a university in our college of forest resources for producing leaders, future leaders, to support the importance of the forestry industry, which is one of the largest industries in our state. So, we are here to plant a very important tree right here on our Drill Field,” said Dr. Mark Keenum, MSU President.

Arbor Day was first celebrated in 1872 in Nebraska.