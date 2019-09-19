Mississippi State University hosts annual “Clothesline Project”

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Creative t-shirt designs have taken over MSU’s drill field.

The goal is to raise awareness about violence and helping those affected heal from the experiences.

Mississippi State University is hosting its annual “Clothesline Project” this week.

The t-shirt colors represent different types of violent acts like sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse.

Organizers say the event continues to grow each year.

“I think more students are becoming aware of what types of violence exists, why is it important, and it actually creates a healing space for our survivors, even here on campus. So they’re able to express how they feel. We have some with positive quotes, and we have some that are really truly about their experiences. So those t-shirts are really like taken to the heart,” said Santee Ezell.

The three-day project wraps up Thursday.