Mississippi State University reports 1.9% drop in student enrollment
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State, like many other universities, saw a slight decline in freshman enrollment.
The school is reporting a 1.9% drop in enrollment over last year’s numbers. That means there are over 22,600 students on campus this fall.
As far as first-time freshmen, MSU saw a 22-student decrease.
There are students from all 82 counties in the state, all 50 states, and 90 countries.
MSU said it is implementing several campus-wide initiatives, including a strategic plan, branding update, and updating the campus master plan.
