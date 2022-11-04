Mississippi State University reports 1.9% drop in student enrollment

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State, like many other universities, saw a slight decline in freshman enrollment.

The school is reporting a 1.9% drop in enrollment over last year’s numbers. That means there are over 22,600 students on campus this fall.

As far as first-time freshmen, MSU saw a 22-student decrease.

There are students from all 82 counties in the state, all 50 states, and 90 countries.

MSU said it is implementing several campus-wide initiatives, including a strategic plan, branding update, and updating the campus master plan.

