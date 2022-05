Mississippi State University Staff Appreciation Day held Friday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Staff and support personnel at Mississippi State University finish the school year on a high note.

MSU Staff Appreciation Day was held Friday at The Junction.

MSU employees got a chance to unwind and enjoy the free food, including MSU Ice Cream, live music, games, activities, even a chance to win a few door prizes.

University president Doctor Mark Keenum also presented this year’s faculty awards.