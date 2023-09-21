Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: A full-circle moment awaits Shane Beamer

Photo credits: Mississippi State archives

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Before South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer could dream of being an SEC head coach, he needed an opportunity. Former Mississippi State head coach Sylvester Croom gave him just that.

“I got my first full-time job in coaching at Mississippi State back in 2004,” Beamer said. “It’s a place that’ll always be special to me because of the three years I spent working for coach Croom.”

Starkville is also where Shane met his wife Emily. She was working as an intern in MSU’s sports information department when the two met. Their story started in the press box at Davis Wade Stadium.

“We literally ran into each other getting on and off the elevator,” Emily said. “Of course it was football season, so he was pretty busy. So, we picked up after the season.”

Three kids and many coaching jobs later, it all comes full circle when Shane takes on Mississippi State for the first time as South Carolina’s head coach on Saturday.

Emily said this moment is something she could’ve never imagined 17 years ago when they got married in Starkville.

“It’s really neat because our story started there and I’m just so proud of him,” Emily said.

This special crossover calls for a reunion in Columbia.

“A big contingent of people from Mississippi will be in my house this weekend from what I’ve been told, her friends and family,” Shane said.

And what Emily’s friends from Starkville are planning on wearing to the game is still to be determined.

“Well luckily we have pretty much the same colors so I’m sure they’ll be in maroon, garnet-ish colors and black,” Emily said.

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams Brice Stadium.