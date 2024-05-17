Cjintje, Larry lead #16 MSU to series-clinching victory over Missouri

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State baseball downs Missouri 8-2 to clinch the series victory over the Tigers.

Jurrangelo Cjintje pitched another gem, tossing seven innings, striking out nine, allowing three hits and two earned runs. Brooks Auger came in relief and pitched two flawless innings to secure the win.

Amani Larry continues his hot streak, blast two home runs and racking up four RBIs. Larry has now left the yard three times in the first two games of the series.

The Bulldogs can clinch the fifth seed in the SEC tournament with a win on Saturday setting up a first round tournament matchup with Ole Miss.