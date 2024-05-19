Mississippi State and Ole Miss baseball to meet in first round of SEC tournament

Mississippi State baseball secured the fifth seed in the SEC tournament with its 17-13 record. The Bulldogs will square off with 12th-seeded Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC tournament.

The teams have met four times this season and have each won two.

Ole Miss is coming off of a series against LSU where they were swept falling to 11-19 in the SEC and on the outside looking in for the NCAA tournament.

The first pitch is tentatively set for 8 PM on Tuesday. The winner of the matchup will play fourth-seeded Texas A&M on Wednesday at 4:30.