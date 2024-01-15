Mississippi State women’s basketball downs Ole Miss

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State women’s basketball renewed its rivalry with Ole Miss on Sunday at the Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs came away with a 69-57 win.

Both teams struggled to pull away early. The competition included nine lead changes, the largest lead for most of the game was just five points by MSU until the Bulldogs went on a run with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Jessika Carter led Mississippi State with 23 points, shooting 73% from the floor. She also made her presence felt on defense, blocking two shots and grabbing five rebounds.

Marquesha Davis did her best to give the Rebels a chance, leading the team with 19 points.

Mississippi State outscored Ole Miss 20-6 in the fourth quarter. The Rebels only made one field goal in the last period.

Mississippi State improves to 15-4 and 2-2 in conference. Ole Miss falls to 12-5 and 2-2 in the SEC. The two sides meet again on Sunday, Feb. 18 in Oxford.