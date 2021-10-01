Mississippi supervisor arrested after outburst at meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A county supervisor in Mississippi has been arrested on misdemeanor charges after insulting some of his colleagues during a public meeting. Video posted by a Jackson television station, WJTV, showed Hinds County Supervisor David Archie destroying COVID-19 barriers as officers were trying to lead him out of the room. Archie said he was exercising free speech. The disturbance happened a day after other supervisors voted to remove him as vice president of the five-member board. Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler says Archie is charged with disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, destruction of public property, and preventing the people’s business from being conducted.