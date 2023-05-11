Mississippi Supreme Court rejects disqualified candidate appeal

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Supreme Court rejected an appeal from a disqualified Northern District Public Service Commissioner candidate.

The state’s high court issued that ruling.

Amanda Gunasekara appealed after being kicked off the ballot in a Hinds County courtroom.

Matthew Barton, a Desoto County attorney, asked the courts to remove her from the Republican primary.

At issue was how long the former Trump administration appointee had lived in Mississippi. You must have lived in the state five years before the general election to be a candidate.

The courts said Gunasekara voted on November 6, 2018, in the District of Columbia, as a resident there, and didn’t become a Mississippi resident until the spring of 2019.

Based on that timeline she was disqualified.

