Mississippi Tax-Free Weekend: What’s on the list

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Tax-free weekend starts July 12 and many families are already out and taking advantage of the reduced prices.

The tax exemption applies to most clothing and school supplies that are priced under $100 dollars and will run through Sunday.

One parent, Whitley Alford, tells us some of the things she will be shopping for this year.

“I took off today because I have two little girls so I’m just trying to wrap up a few things for the school year. You can get tax-free on clothing items, school supplies, that kind of thing so every little bit helps with the way that the economy is,” said Alford.

“I got some pants, I got some shorts, I got a shirt, that’s all the clothes I got,” said Fisher Fortner, shopper.

You will not be able to get tax-free sports equipment or tech products this weekend. To see that full list of items, you can visit dor.ms.gov

