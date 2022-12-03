Mississippi University for Women held 2022 December commencement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was graduation day on Friday for students at Mississippi University for Women.

Some students said that they’re glad to be done with undergraduate school, but the academic journey continues.

“I’m just glad to be through and get my bachelor’s degree. I’ve already signed up to get my master’s degree and I start that in January at Belhaven,” said Nicole Seals who majored in early childhood studies.

“I plan on furthering my education probably here at the W for my master’s and to be a nurse practitioner. I want to thank my parents and family and friends for supporting me throughout the way,” said Jessica Sullivan who majored in nursing.

For others like Christopher Jackson, he plans to use his degree in applied science in his current job.

“I’m currently employed but I’m going to use this to advance in the current career that I’ve chosen. I’m very excited that I graduated. I’m going to take a little break after graduation and relax a little bit; I am planning on more than likely pursuing graduate school when I finish,” said Jackson.

MUW President Nora Miller was excited for the students at the W to get into the workforce with the degrees they’ve worked so hard for.

“There are plenty of opportunities. They’ve got a great education and they’re geared up and ready for it so I wish them all the very best. This is a great beginning of the holiday season and watching the joy on everyone’s faces is so important so I’m very proud of all these graduates,” said Miller.

The W will have another graduation in May of next year.

