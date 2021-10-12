Mississippi University for Women hosted a job fair

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi University for Women did its part to get students and area residents back to work. The W hosted a job fair on October 12, 2021. Businesses need workers, but many companies are not seeing people come in the door.

Landing that perfect position is what brought job-seekers to MUW.

“I don’t really have to go straight into grad school there are different job opportunities that I have here and I realized that now I really want to do teaching and there’s a way to go around that and I can do something with the education,” said job seeker Alexis Turner.

Employers from all over lined the gym floor looking for the right people to build their teams. Many were there because they’ve found it hard to get people back in the door since the beginning of the pandemic, but they’re taking that challenge and turning it into an opportunity.

“We do have tuition assistance for the full-time employees we’re also offering flex dollars. MSU students who come work with us can also earn additional flex dollars that they can use to eat,” said Mississippi State University’s HR dining manager Adrienne Morris.

Some found it hard to compete with the perks, but they’re using job fairs to get to as many potential employees as possible.

“The burden of getting people in has not eased up any for us. We’re still critically short of nurses and we need active treatment technicians to help take care of our clients on the clinical side,” said nurse manager of North Mississippi State Hospital Lisa Downing.

Local schools were also recruiting students; not just to add to enrollment, but to help local businesses get those star students.

“We are so connected with all the business and industries in the area so it really gives them the opportunity to learn the skill that these businesses and industries that are out here today are looking for as well as giving them internship opportunities,” said East Mississippi Community College’s recruiting director Tawana Bauer.

All employers had high praise for this event because it gives them a chance to meet people face to face and encouraged them to join their team.