Mississippi will ban abortion beginning in July

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Abortion will soon be illegal in Mississippi, with only two exceptions.

The Mississippi Legislature passed what is known as a “Trigger Law” in 2007.

This law will take effect ten days following the state Attorney General’s posting in the Mississippi Administrative Bulletin. That was filed Monday morning.

Now, abortion will be banned in the state of Mississippi next week.

The “Trigger Law” allows for two exemptions, which is to save the mother’s life or where the pregnancy was caused by rape.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision last week.