Mississippi’s COVID-19 case count over 2,000 for the first time this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s new COVID-19 case count sores over 2,000 for the first time this week.

The state department of health is reporting 2,342 new cases today and 55 deaths.

Lowndes and Prentiss Counties had three fatalities each, while Monroe and Union had two each.

Based on population, Union and Noxubee counties are in the state’s top ten category of most new cases.

MSDH’s website this morning is reporting 75 open ICU beds in the entire state.

Lee County is reporting the most new cases with 55.

Lowndes has 52, Oktibbeha has 39, Lafayette has 34, and Union has 27.