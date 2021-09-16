Mississippi’s education system continues to show higher rankings in the classroom

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi’s education system continues to show higher rankings in the classroom.

The latest Quality Counts report the state ranks 35th in the nation for Kindergarten through 12th grade achievement.

Mississippi’s overall grade was 70, which is comparable to the nation’s overall score of 76 out of 100.

Figures show Mississippi ranked first in the nation for gains on the 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress test.

That is known as the nation’s report card.

It measures proficiency in fourth and eighth-grade reading and math.

The Magnolia State is one of four states that closed the achievement gap by more than four points between 2003 and 2019.

In fact, Mississippi ranked 50th in achievement back in 2013.