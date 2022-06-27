Mississippi’s only abortion clinic files a lawsuit against the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s only abortion clinic files a lawsuit against the state, as the state moves forward with practically banning the practice.

Mississippi’s “Trigger Law”, passed in 2007, will take effect ten days following the state Attorney General’s posting in the Mississippi Administrative Bulletin.

That was filed Monday morning.

The “Trigger Law” allows for two exemptions, which is to save the mother’s life or where the pregnancy was caused by rape.

Lawyers for the Jackson Women’s Health Organization filed the lawsuit in Hinds County Chancery Court.

They cite a 1998 Mississippi Supreme Court Decision that said Mississippians have a separate right to abortion under the Mississippi Constitution.

The lawsuit argues the decision about whether and when to have children belongs to individuals and families, not to politicians.