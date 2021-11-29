Mississippi’s Reeves touts anti-abortion law before hearing

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Ahead of oral arguments Wednesday at the U.S. Supreme Court, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is defending the state’s 2018 law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Republican Reeves told NBC’s “Meet the Press” in a Sunday interview that he believes 1973’s Roe v. Wade decision should be overturned. That’s when the Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide. Mississippi Republicans have long vied to send test cases to the Supreme Court with the aim of overturning Roe. Reeves argues that Mississippi’s law is not out of line because many European countries restrict abortion after the first trimester.