Mistake in land records: Mississippi home is sold for $236

PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman says county government sold her house for $236 because of a mix-up in land records. She wants assurances that her family won’t be left homeless because of someone else’s mistake. Tiffany Ingram of Picayune tells WLOX-TV that an investment company bought the house when Pearl River County sold properties that had unpaid taxes. The company thought it was buying a vacant lot. Ingram said her family paid taxes but a developer had built their home on the wrong lot in a subdivision. The developer and a county official say they will resolve the problem without Ingram losing her house.