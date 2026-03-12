Misty Copeland says Timothée Chalamet “wouldn’t be an actor” if not for ballet, opera

(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that Ballerina Misty Copeland says actor Timothée Chalamet “wouldn’t be an actor and have the opportunities he has as a movie star” if it were not for ballet or opera.

The first Black female principal dancer for the American Ballet Theater fired back at the actor’s recent comments made during a town hall last month with fellow actor Matthew McConaughey. The two were discussing keeping movie theaters alive when Chalamet appeared to dismiss the significance of ballet and opera, saying, “No one cares.”

“I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.’ All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership.”

Copeland said the actor should be uplifting all art forms instead of comparing them.

“There’s a reason that the opera and ballet have been around for over 400 years,” Copeland said. “And I think that when you have access, you have the opportunity to be a part of something, it can change your life.”

She also noted the irony that she helped market Chalamet’s latest film, for which he is nominated for an Oscar, by posing in a “Marty Supreme” branded jacket.

“First, I have to say that it’s very interesting that he invited me to be a part of promoting ‘Marty Supreme’ with respect to my art form,” she said.

More backlash

Copeland isn’t the only one to slam Chalamet, with critics noting both his mother and sister studied at the School of American Ballet.

The Metropolitan Opera posted a behind-the-scenes video of what goes into its productions with the caption, “This one’s for you @tchalamet.”

Last weekend, the Seattle Opera offered a 14% discount with the code “Timothee.”

Chalamet’s spokesperson did not return CBS News’ request for comment.

