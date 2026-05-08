Mitch’s Gun Shop in Monroe Co. to get new ownership and a fresh look

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A longtime business in Monroe County is getting a fresh look and new ownership.

Mitch’s Gun Shop has been in the Hamilton Community for 45 years.

In fact, it’s one of the few local businesses in the small town.

And today the business celebrated a new chapter with a ribbon-cutting.

Co-Owner Em Walters said they look forward to sticking with tradition but adding a few upgrades.

“Mitch’s has been an institution in Hamilton for 45 years, and as you can see, we have kept the old look but have brought it up to modern standards. We have online FFL, we have suppressors, we have fingerprinting in-house, we have passport photos in-house, so we have brought it into the 21st century, and we are looking forward to serving the community,” said Walters.

Walters says the pistol range is right across the street, and the plan is to offer various firearm classes.

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